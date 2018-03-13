Samsung Updates The Android Oreo Roadmap With New Smartphones and Tablets

After Samsung’s Turkish website has confirmed the official update dates for the Samsung Galaxy S7 series, the Galaxy Note 8 and the A-Series (2017), Samsung Canada has added new devices to the Android Oreo update roadmap. The roadmap only refers to Canada, so if you are not from Canada the date of the update for your device may be different.

But given that, usually, updates get rolled out gradually in some weeks at max, these dates give us a clear idea of the time frame in which the devices will finally get Android Oreo. According to Samsung Canada, Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will officially be updated in the country on March 18. Ten days after, on March 28, it will be the turn of the Galaxy Note 8. On spring/summer 2018 the company will start rolling out the update on the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy A5 (2017) and the flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-inch version.

Later in 2018, Samsung Galaxy XCover 4, Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy J3 Emerge, Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), Galaxy Tab Active 2 and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016) will get updated as well. For each of the listed devices, the update will come alongside a new version of the customized user interface by the Korean giant, which will be called Samsung Experience 9.0. It will bring new features and improvements, as well as important bug fixes and security fixes.

(via)