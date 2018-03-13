This is the Huawei Nova 3e (P20 Lite) Real Machine in Leaked Hands On Video

Huawei Nova 3e is expected to launch on March 20 in China, a week before the P20 series would be unveiled in Paris on March 27. The Nova 3e had earlier been rumoured as being the same as the Huawei P20 Lite and from the look of things, that is the case. A leaked poster of the Nova 3e had earlier confirmed this assertion. Now, a leaked hands-on video featuring the Nova 3e has emerged on Weibo and sincerely it is no different from the P20 Lite’s renders we had seen in the past.

The Huawei Nova 3e is basically the P20 Lite by another name. As the saying goes, a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. So, the device still looks radiant and beautiful as seen on the video and earlier leaked poster. Since Huawei is launching the Nova model in China, it is unlikely the P20 Lite will be unveiled whenever the P20 series models hit China. This may be a repeat of the Honor 7X scenario which was launched recently in the U.S as Mate SE.

Design wise, the leaked video shows the device in all-white colour but from previous renders, the device will be available in a number of colour variants including Black. The device will come with a Glass finish similar to the Mirror finish of the Honor 8. The leaked video indeed shows the rear view with a glossy glass finish. The device is also seen to pack a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. The cameras are located at the top left corner. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in the middle.

The same similarity with the P20 Lite also plays out on the front view of the Nova 3e. The display is the trendy full-screen display. The stand out feature up at the front is the notch design which the device takes in order to bear some similarity with the iPhone X. We know the Apple flagship wasn’t the first to feature the notch design, the Essential Phone was. But since the debut of the iPhone X, a number of OEMs have been cooking up models with a display notch similar in all respect to the iPhone X’s.

Read Also: Upcoming Huawei Nova 3e Could Sport the Same Specs As Huawei P20 Lite

We also expect the specifications to be similar and in that respect TENAA has gifted us the specs of the P20 Lite. In the same vein, the Nova 3e is expected to feature a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixel and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a Kirin 659 chip which is the same one used on the Honor 7X and Honor 9 Lite. The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM while there is 64GB of storage on the device which can be expanded up to 256GB. On the camera end, the device packs a 16MP + 2MP rear camera. The secondary rear sensor is a Bokeh camera. The device also packs a 16MP selfie shooter having Face Unlock capability. The Nova 3e (P20 Lite) will be fired up by a 3000mh battery with 18W fast charging an would run Android Oreo -based EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box. The China-bound Nova 3e will also have HiAssistant similar to Google Assistant. Apart from the White variant on display in the leaked video, the device will be available in Black, Pink and Blue color options.

(source)