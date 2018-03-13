OnePlus Holds Open Ear Forum In Hamburg, Lists Possible Camera Features Coming This year

In order to improve its products, OnePlus started a new program called Open Ears Forum. The first edition was held last September in London, and served as an avenue for OnePlus to meet selected members of its community to get feedback and improvement ideas.

Last week, there was an Open Ears Forum in Hamburg, Germany, that focused on the camera. Members of the OnePlus camera team and a special guest, Kevin Abosch, met with selected fans of the brand to discuss how to improve the camera.

The meetup was split into a morning discussion segment to hear people’s opinion of the camera performance along with analysis of photos taken by attendees themselves. While an afternoon segment focused on portrait mode and how to make it better. There was also a discussion on overall camera user experience and a Q&A with Carl Pei and Becker, who is the image algorithm engineer.

At the end of the forum, OnePlus listed changes that will be coming to the OnePlus camera this year and they are:

A fix for compatibility issues with 3rd party camera apps. Ability for camera to keep HDR settings from the last time the app was used. Optimization of panorama experience. Optimization of editing experience in Gallery collections.

OnePlus has also setup an online survey which you can take here to find out more about how its camera performs and how to improve it.

The next Open Ears Forum is holding in San Francisco, USA, on the 7th of April. If you reside in the US and are interested in attending, you should head to this page to fill the entry form. It closes tomorrow and only 25 users will be selected.

