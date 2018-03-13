Huawei Nova 3e Real Photo Appears in Poster Showing an iPhone X Notch & Camera Design

Huawei had long revealed that the P20 series would be launched on March 27 in Paris. But before that date, the Chinese tech giant will hold a launch event on March 20 in China where it would unveil the Nova 3e. The device is tipped to come with the premium designs Huawei phones have been known for in recent times. The Huawei Nova 3e real photos have been revealed in a recent poster which promotes the device. The poster shows the device’s front and rear aspects.

The poster confirms earlier speculations that the Nova 3e would come with a display notch reminiscent of the iPhone X. Interestingly, that isn’t the only thing the Nova 3e would borrow from Apple’s 10th-anniversary flagship. The Nova 3e also comes with a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically at the upper left corner just like that of the iPhone X. Another interesting aspect is that this is the same design the Huawei P20 Lite is expected to adopt. Thus, the Nova 3e would be launched internationally as P20 Lite.

The Huawei Nova 3e also has the Huawei logo at the lower left corner. The device also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Specs wise, the Nova 3e is expected to sport a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080pixels. The device also packs a massive 3,350mAh battery under its hood. The device is also expected to be equipped with a Kirin 670 chip with integrated AI NPU and would run EMUI 8.1 from the go.

