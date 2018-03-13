LG G7 Price Leaked; Release Date Could be Set in May

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, LG had reportedly showcased the notch enabled LG G7 phone behind closed doors to select clients. Fresh information revealed by a South Korean publication states that the company is aiming to launch the LG G7 at the end of next month. Hence, the smartphone is expected to arrive in the market by May.

The report confirms that the LG G7 will feature an OLED display that will be flanked with a notch to house the front camera(s), earpiece and some other sensors. It will be fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset. A 3,000mAh battery enabled with fast charging capabilities will be available on the LG G7 to keep the lights on.

The regular edition of LG G7 is likely to feature 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The LG G7+ model may arrive with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The backside of the phone is expected to house a vertically arranged dual rear cameras that will include a pair of 16-megapixel sensors. The AI camera features that were made available on the LG V30S will be also arriving on the LG 7. The handset will be also equipped with quad audio convertor.

Depending on the variant, the LG G7 is expected to be priced around $850 to $950. Its unveil event could be held in South Korea or the U.S. or Europe. Since the LG G7 is slated to get announced in May, the South Korean company may launch the LG V40 in November instead of launching it in September. reported has further stated that the company may converge the LG G series and V lineup in the next year.

(source|via)