Unboxing Photos Show The Honor 7C Is A Well Built Device

There was a time that phones priced under $300 had a terrible build quality but that has changed now. With just $150, you can get a well-built phone that should serve you well, and the new Honor 7C proves that.

The Honor 7C comes in a powder blue box which as far as I can remember hasn’t changed since the days of the Honor 3C. It has the name of the phone written on top and on the sides. There are no images on the box as Honor is keeping things simple. Plus you are actually not going to go back to the box after the first day.

Inside the box is the Magic Night Black Variant, a microUSB cable, and a wall charger. The charger and cable are white and are likely the same for all color variants. The front of the Honor 7C is black just like the Aurora Blue and Red variant and the 5.99” HD+ display is covered by a 2.5D glass which gives it a premium look.

At the top sits a sensor, an 8MP front facing camera, the earpiece, and a LED flash. There is Honor’s branding on the bottom bezel. There are side bezels too but they have been kept as small as possible. Even though the display has an 18:9 aspect ratio, the phone is still big. The corners of the phone are curved to make holding it a bit more comfortable.

The back is largely made of metal save for the top and bottom where you have the antenna lines which are made of plastic. The back of the phone is also curved at the sides for better handling.

Gracing the back are slightly raised dual cameras and LED flash positioned at the top left corner, and a fingerprint scanner that sits in the upper middle part of the phone. There is also a secondary microphone above the upper antenna line.

At the bottom of the phone is a speaker grille, a microUSB cable and a 3.5mm audio jack. There are also two screws flanking the USB port. The top side is bare.

The volume rocker and power button are on the left and the triple card tray (dual nano+microSD card) is on the left.

READ MORE: Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus: Specs Comparison

The Honor 7C is a mid-range phone powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor. It comes in 3GB RAM/4GB RAM variants with 32GB/64GB of storage. A dedicated MicroSD card slot lets you add up to an extra 256GB of storage. You also get Android 8.0 Oreo, a 3000mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, and face unlock.

(Source)