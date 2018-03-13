Redmi Note 5 with Full Screen Gestures Arriving in China; Key Specs Officially Confirmed

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 5 on March 16 in China. The Chinese manufacturer has recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 5 will be arriving with Snapdragon 636 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and AI Smart Beauty feature. Today, Xiaomi President Lin Bin has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 5 will come with support for full screen gestures out-of-the-box. Also, the key specs of the Note 5 have been revealed on the official Weibo account of Xiaomi Redmi.

Lin Bin has shared a short video clip to show how full screen gestures would work on the Redmi Note 5’s 18:9 aspect ratio display. The video shows that swiping upwards from the bottom of the screen will take the user to the home screen. By sliding upwards from the bottom and pausing will show the recent apps. Swiping right or left from the edge of the screen to the center will take users to the previous page.

As it can be seen in the above image, the official Redmi Weibo account has confirmed that the handset will carry support for Face Unlock, full Netcom 5.0 and it will come preloaded with MIUI 9. It also reveals that it will include a 4,000mAh battery.

It is a known face that the Redmi Note 5 for China is rebranded version of Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in India in February. It is speculated that compared to the Indian model, the Chinese version will be featuring different configuration cameras. Rumors claim that it may feature 12-megapixeld dual rear cameras. One of its lenses could be the Sony IMX486 sensor.

As far as other specs of the Redmi Note 5 for China are concerned, it will be coming with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and 20-megapixel selfie flash enabled front-facing camera. Recent reports have revealed that the Redmi Note 5 variants such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage may arrive in China for 1199 Yuan (~$189), 1499 Yuan (~$235) and 1799 Yuan (~$285).

Read More: Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S Teaser Could Be Hinting At Multi-Frame Image Processing

In related news, the latest MIUI 9.5 beta version includes support for full screen gestures. The new gestures are currently only available on full screen design smartphones from the company such as Mi MIX, MI MIX 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi 5. Also, only those owners of these devices who have enrolled in the beta testing program can try the full screen gestures.

(source)