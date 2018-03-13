ZTE A606 Seen On TENAA May Be Another Android Go Phone

ZTE seems to have a couple of new devices in the pipeline. Earlier today, the ZTE V890 was seen on TENAA sporting upper mid-range features. Another phone listed as the ZTE A606 has also been seen on TENAA and it comes with less powerful features.

The display on the ZTE A606 is a 5.45” screen with a 1440 x 720 resolution. Its dimensions are given as 146.3 x 69.2 x 8.5 mm and weight as 140g.

It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. On the rear is a 5MP camera with LED flash and for selfies is a measly 2MP sensor.

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo which makes us think this is another Android Go device. It lacks a fingerprint scanner but there are two small slits on the back for the speaker. There is also a 2600mAh battery.

The ZTE A606 will be available in Future Silver and Deep Blue.

