Honor View 10 Is Now Available For Pre-Order In The US, Priced At $499

After launching the Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone in the United States, the company has now launched yet another phone in the US — Honor View 10.

Priced at $499, the phone is now available for pre-order and will start shipping from March 22. Just like every other Honor phone available in the US, it will be offered Unlocked and compatible with GSM/LTE carriers.

The Honor View 10 comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display that offers 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The processor is coupled with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI-based tasks. Using this AI chip, the phone continuously detects different scenes like nature, pet, text, portrait and so on and also scans at a very fast rate of 33 times per second. The phone can also perform real-time translation through the Microsoft Translator app.

The Honor View 10 packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and support microSD card for further expanding the storage capacity up to 256GB. There’s a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup on the back panel of the phone. On the front, there’s a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system based EMUI 8.0. The phone comes packed with a 3,750 mAh battery that is coupled with Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging technology. The company claims that the battery can provide up to 23 hours talk-time on 3G, and 22 days of standby time. It also comes with 5V/4.5A fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the Honor View 10 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone features a Facial Unlock technology that can also be used to support payment-level authentication. As per the company, it can unlock the device in just 400ms.

Earlier, Huawei planned to expand its presence to the US market through a partnership with network carrier AT&T. However, the deal was abruptly canceled, reportedly due to the US government concerns over Huawei’s links to the Chinese government.