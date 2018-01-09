Huawei Mate 10 Pro Won’t Be Available In The US Through Carriers, Confirms Huawei

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s flagship device — the Huawei Mate 10 Pro was gearing up to be available in the US through a partnership with network carrier AT&T. However, recently there were reports suggesting that the deal has failed.

Now, Huawei Technologies has confirmed that its deal with AT&T has fallen apart and said that the Mate 10 Pro won’t be available through US carriers. But the company has not revealed the reason behind the failure to reach an agreement.

The Information reported that AT&T was urged to drop the deal following a letter from the U.S. Senate and House Intelligence committees to the Federal Communications Commission raising concerns about Huawei’s plan to launch products through US carrier.

The Mate 10 Pro could have been the first flagship device from the company to be available through network operators in the US. With such deal, the China-based company, which ranks third in the world’s top smartphone vendors, was aiming to expand its smartphone business in the US.

Instead, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will now be available in the United States through open channels in the market. It will be available through the authorized retailers and Huawei Store. In a statement, the company said:

We remain committed in this market now and in the future. U.S. customers need a better choice, and as a leader in technology and innovation, Huawei is prepared to fill this need.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch Full-HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor. The phone was launched in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. There is no microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

It has an IP67 rating and comes with Cat.18 LTE. It also comes with a pair of USB-C earphones and a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. As of the camera, there’s a dual-camera setup consisting 12MP RGB + 20MP monochrome sensors on the back with f/1.6 aperture and SUMMILUX-H lens along with 4-in-1 hybrid focus, hybrid zoom, and OIS. On the front, there’s an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Read More: Huawei Not Setting Sales Target, Sustainable Growth Is The Focus

It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery which Huawei claims has a 30 percent improvement over that of the Mate 9. There is also Superfast Charge, allowing users to charge the battery up to 58 percent in just 30 minutes.

(Source)