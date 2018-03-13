Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Price Slashed Massively Ahead of Mi MIX 2S Launch

In the previous month, Xiaomi had slashed the price of the Mi MIX 2 by 800 Yuan (~$127). However, many were unable to take advantage of the deal as it lasted only for a day. The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that it will be offering the Mi MIX 2 with a price cut of 800 Yuan once again on March 14 and March 15.

The ceramic body edition of the MI MIX 2 will be available with a price tag of 3,899 Yuan (~$616) after the price cut 800 Yuan on its original pricing of 4,699 Yuan (~$743). The price cut has been announced ahead of the March 27 launch event of Mi MIX 2S. It is likely that the company may permanently slash the price of Mi MIX 2 around the launch of Mi MIX 2.

The Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ resolution support screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 835 chipset and 8 GB of RAM are present under the hood of the MI MIX 2. The Chinese manufacturer has already released Android 8.0 Oreo update for the handset. In the coming days, the handset will be also treated with full screen gestures through the latest MIUI version update.

Xiaomi phones such as Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi Max 2 and Mi 5X are all available with 200 Yuan (~$32) discount. Other Xiaomi products like Redmi phones, Mi TVs and Mi Notebooks are also now available with attractive pricing. Head on to the Xiaomi official store at Jingdong to take the offer.