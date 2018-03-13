Huawei’s Product Manager Confirms EMUI 8.0 On The Way For Huawei P9 and P9 Plus

At the begining of the year, Huawei released a list of devices that will get updated to EMUI 8.0. The Huawei P9 and P9 Plus flagships from 2016 were also included. Report has it that the update is on the way.

The info comes from Huawei’s product manager who confirmed the update on the official forum. The update will bring Android 8.0 Oreo to the device and may likely be the last major update it receives.

When the Huawei P9 and Huawei P9 Plus were released in April 2016, they ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. It later got an update to Nougat.

The Huawei P9 and P9 Plus are the first Huawei phones to come with optics co-developed with Leica. The phone may already be almost 2 years old but it should still hold its own against a lot of phones in the market today.

EMUI 8 will surely breath new life into the device with its AI engine for resource allocation, smart split screen, and navigation dock. Though some of the features found in the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro’s version of EMUI 8 will be missing.

The Huawei P9 has a 5.2” FHD IPS display while the P9 Plus has a 5.5” FHD Super AMOLED 3D touch display. Both are powered by the Kirin 955 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The P9 also comes in a 3GB RAM + 32G ROM variant.

While they both have the same dual 12MP f/2.2 rear sensors, their selfie cameras have different apertures. F/1.9 on the P9 Plus and F/2.4 on the P9. The P9 Plus also has stereo speakers and a 3400mAh battery while the P9 has a 3000mAh battery.

