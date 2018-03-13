Essential PH-1 Receives Android 8.1 Oreo Stable Update

After months of waiting for a stable update to Android 8.0 Oreo, Essential announced that it had cancelled the update. Its reason for doing so had to do with stability issues present in Android 8.0 that would be addressed in Android 8.1 Oreo. So instead of an update to 8.0 Oreo, the Essential PH-1 would get an update to 8.1 Oreo.

After a few weeks of extra waiting, Essential has today announced that the Android 8.1 Oreo stable update has begun rolling out to devices. The announcement was made on Twitter a short while ago.

We're excited to announce the full release of Android Oreo 8.1 on Essential Phone! Check your phone now for the update. pic.twitter.com/0PwPBMj6h1 — Essential (@essential) March 13, 2018

Screenshots provided by some users who have received the OTA shows the update is 1015.1 MB in size. Below is the complete changelog:

Smart Text selection, instant apps, picture-in-picture Faster startup and app sign-in Google Play Protect security scans Google Security Patches 2018-03 Dynamic Calendar and Clock Icons Slow Scrolling Jitter Fix

Its interesting to see that it also brings March security patch and a fix for the scrolling jitter users have complained about.

Do you own an Essential PH-1? Have you received the update? Let us know what you think.

