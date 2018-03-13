Alcatel 1x Android Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphone Announced In India

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, TCL-owned Alcatel announced a range of smartphone, including its first Android Go smartphone — Alcatel 1x. Now, the company has announced that Alcatel 1x in the Indian market.

The phone packs modest specifications and will soon be available for purchase in India. However, the company has not yet revealed the phone’s pricing or availability details for the Indian market. The phone was unveiled at MWC 2018 with a price tag of 99 euros.

The Alcatel 1x features a 5.3-inch display that supports screen resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. However, the display offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. Since it is a low-end phone, it is driven by MediaTek MT6739 chipset featuring a quad-core processor and PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU.

It packs 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 128GB. As for the camera department, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera that supports full HD video shooting and comes with support for Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It has a LED-equipped selfie camera of 5-megapixel. The front-facing camera also comes with face recognition functionality named Face Key.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and USB OTG. The phone is running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), which is a stripped down version of Android Oreo operating system built specifically for entry-level smartphones. The Go Edition OS comes with a lean size and is optimized for Android devices with RAM sizes of 512MB to 1GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 2,640mAh battery.