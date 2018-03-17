Lenovo K350t Lands At TENAA With HD+ Display & Premium Design

Lenovo appears to have a slate of phones that it plans to launch under its K-series this year. Back in January, it announced the K320t and just a few weeks ago, a Lenovo K520 was seen on TENAA. Today, another one called the Lenovo K350t is the latest to get a nod at TENAA.

Unlike the K320t and K520 which share a similar design, the Lenovo K350t looks very different, and personally, looks better. It ditches the curved metal back for a flat back which appears to be covered in glass.

The Lenovo K350t has a 5.72” HD+ display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor and comes with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB of storage.

It also has dual rear cameras but TENAA only lists one of them (8MP). There is another 8MP camera up in front for selfies. Lenovo has also included a 3000mAh battery for juice.

The K350t will come in black, silver, white, and blue. Its dimensions are 153.8 × 72.7 × 7.8(mm) and it weighs 160g. When it launches it will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

