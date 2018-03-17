Sony Xperia XZ2 & XZ2 Compact Up For Pre-Order In Europe With Free PS4 And Other Goodies

European pre-orders for the new flagship duo by the most important Japanese hi-tech giant have just started on Sony Mobile Store with a very interesting surprise. After the announcement at MWC 2018, it is now possible to purchase Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact on the official store with price tags of €799 for the standard version and €599 for the Compact variant. In the UK the price is £699 for the XZ2 and £529 for the XZ2 Compact. If you pre-order one of these devices you will also get an additional Sony product for free. The product that you will get depends on the country from which you pre-order Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact.

If you live in the UK and you order them from Carphone Warehouse or Three, you can get a PS4 or a PSVR for free (wireless charging dock and style cover touch if you buy it from the official store), while in other countries you will get a product among PSVR, wireless headphones and wireless speakers with Google Assistant. In my country (Italy), as well as Norway and Sweden, Sony Mobile Store is offering free headphones with noise cancellation which have a value of €380.

In Germany, it is possible to choose among Sony GTK-XB5 Bluetooth speaker, WH-H900N h.ear wireless headphones, LF-550G Google Assistant Wireless Speaker or PlayStation VR. At last, you will get a wireless charging dock and a Style Cover Touch if you purchase Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact from Spain, Portugal or Poland. The pre-orders will end on April 4 and the day after the handsets will be officially available to purchase, but if you buy them after the pre-order phase you will not get free goodies anymore. Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are the first devices by the company to sport an 18:9 display and Snapdragon 845 chipset.

