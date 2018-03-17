Lenovo VP Claims The Lenovo S5 OS is as Fluent as iOS & will Feature AI

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo will officially unveil the Lenovo S5 on March 20 in Beijing and ahead of the launch the company has started releasing some details of the device. The latest teaser comes from Lenovo Group’s Vice President, Chang Cheng who hinted on his Weibo page that the smartphone will come with Artificial Intelligence. The AI will be integrated with the operating system which he boasts will be as fluent as the iOS.

Artificial intelligence is turning out to be another form of marketing gimmick. The last time we checked, the Lenovo S5 would run on ZUI 3.5 OS based on Android Oreo. Google’s latest Android 8 on its own brings improved system speed, increased fluency and performance. SO we really can’t say what other tweaks Lenovo would be adding to the mix on the S5’s OS.

Lenovo S5 was recently spotted at TENAA as Lenovo K520. TENAA records show the K520 features a 5.65-inch display that supports FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is fueled by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.0 GHz. The SoC is supported by 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM that respectively features 32 GB and 64 GB of internal storage. It will come loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZUI and packs a rear fingerprint sensor. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel and one of its dual camera sensors is also of 8-megapixel. The smartphone will be powered by 3,000mAh battery. The device is being positioned t take on the recently launched Redmi Note 5.

