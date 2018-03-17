TENAA Listing Confirms China’s Sony Xperia XZ2 Will Have 6GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

At MWC last month, Sony announced its latest flagship, the Xperia XZ2. It is already available for pre-order in various markets and even launched in Hong Kong a few days ago. However, it is not yet official in Mainland China but that may not be for long as it has been seen on TENAA.

The delay in release for Mainland China is to their advantage as the TENAA listing shows that the Xperia XZ2 headed there will have 6GB of RAM. The version unveiled in Europe has 4GB of RAM.

The rest of the TENAA specs lists a 5.7” 2160 x 1080 display, a 2.8GHz octa-core processor, and 64GB of expandable storage. It also has a 19MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera.

The Xperia XZ2 has a 3060mAh battery, wireless charging, a fingerprint scanner, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. It will launch in Clear Black, Light Silver, Dark Green, and Dust.

