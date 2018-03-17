Vivo Y71 and Vivo Y71A Mid-range Phones Seen On TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

On Monday, March 19, Vivo will launch the Vivo X21 in China, and on the 23rd, it will unveil the Vivo V9 in India. But there are more announcements on the way. Two new phones – the Vivo Y71 and Y71A have showed up on TENAA.

The Vivo Y71 (and its likely network variant, Y71A) has a 5.99” 720 x 1440 display. There is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. A 1.4GHz quad-core processor handles tasks.

TENAA says the phone has a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera. It also has a 3285mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It measures 155.87 × 75.74 × 7.8 (mm) and weighs 150g.

The Vivo Y71 will come in Rose Gold according to TENAA but more colors should be available when it launches. Unfortunately, no pictures were provided so we can’t tell what it looks like.

