Antutu Confirms Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM For Vivo X21

Less than 24 hours ago, the Vivo X21 UD was seen on Geekbench and it revealed the phone will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM. The phone has now been seen on AnTuTu and it confirms the same specs and reveals more.

According to the benchmark site, the Vivo X21 is running Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform with an Adreno 512 GPU.

It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like the upcoming OPPO R15 and OPPO R15 Dream Edition. AnTuTu also reveals the display has a 2280 x 1080 resolution. The Vivo X21 scored 143707 points on AnTuTu.

In addition to the AnTuTu listing, official renders of the Vivo X21 were also posted online. They show only the front but give us a look at the new display design. The side bezels are very thin and there is a much thicker lower bezel.

The Vivo X21 is scheduled to launch on March 19 and will come with its fingerprint scanner buried under the display. It will also have dual rear cameras and a notch at the top.

