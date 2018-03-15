Micromax Bharat 5 Pro with Rs. 7,999 Has Arrived to Rival with Redmi 5

Yesterday, Xiaomi had announced the Redmi 5 as its first Redmi series phone with full screen design. On the same day, Micromax had officially launched the Bharat 5 Pro smartphone. Like the Redmi 5, the new phone carries a pricing of Rs. 7,999.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro Specifications and Features

The Bharat 5 Pro is fitted with a 5.2-inch screen that offers an HD resolution of 720 x 1280. It may not be featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display like the Redmi 5, but it comes with a massive battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. The Redmi 5 includes a 3,300mAh battery. The huge battery of the Bharat 5 Pro offers a standby time of 21 hours. Moreover, it is enabled with support for reverse charging. Hence, the Bharat 5 Pro can double as a power bank.

The MediaTek chipset featuring 64-bit quad-core processor that works at 1.3 GHz powers the Bharat 5 Pro along with 3 GB of RAM. It includes an inbuilt storage of 32 GB and comes with a microSD card storage for more storage. In comparison to the Bharat 5 Pro, the Redmi 5 variant featuring 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 8,999.

The 83.3-degree wide-angle selfie snapper of 5-megapixel is coupled with features like Beauty Mode and Watermark. The selfie camera also functions as Face Unlock feature.

The back panel of the phone houses a 13-megapixel camera that is accompanied with features such as Bokeh, Time Lapse, Panorama, Watermark and Beauty Mode. The Redmi 5 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera, face unlock enabled 5-megapixel selfie camera and a fingerprint reader.

The Bharat 5 Pro comes preloaded with Android Nougat OS. The other features of the phone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset lacks a fingerprint scanner.

Do you think that the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro is a good rival for the Xiaomi Redmi 5? Let us know your thoughts by posting your comments below.

