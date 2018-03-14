Xiaomi Redmi 5 Priced at Rs. 7,999 Has Arrived In India with Full Screen Design

In February, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro full screen design smartphones in India. Today, it has announced the Redmi 5 phone which also sports a full screen design along with a cheaper price tag. In December 2017, Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones in China. The Redmi 5 Plus had debuted as Redmi Note 5 in the Indian market while the Redmi 5 has arrived today with the same moniker in the country.

The Redmi 5 is dubbed as “Compact Powerhouse” in India since it comes with enhanced design, display and specs over the predecessor phone. The handset will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon India starting from next week.

Redmi 5 Specifications and Features

The Redmi 5 features a 5.7-inch display that supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is driven by modest Snapdragon 450 SoC. To control the internal temperature, the device includes two layers of pyrolytic sheet. Its 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB storage models respectively feature 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM. It also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Redmi 5 comes loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat that skinned with MIUI 9. Like the Redmi Note 5 phones, the Redmi 5 will be also provided with full screen gestures function in the near future. It has a rear camera of 12-megapixel that has a pixel size of 1.25micron. The handset is capable of snapping impressive shots in low-light conditions.

It is equipped with features like LED flash and PDAF. Its selfie camera of 5-megapixel is also accompanied by soft-light flash. For snapping enhanced selfie shots, it comes with Beautify 3.0. The handset receives power from 3,300mAh battery that delivers an impressive standby time of 17 hours.

The Redmi 5 has a full metallic body that measures 151.8 x 72.8 and it weighs 157 grams. Since it has a thickness of only 7.7 mm, it is the slimmest ever Redmi phone. It comes in four color options such as Lake Blue, Gold, Black and Rose Gold. To safeguard the display of the phone, Xiaomi has reinforced the corners of the phone. For added protection, Redmi 5 comes with a free ultra-slim case.

Redmi 5 Pricing and Availability

The 16 GB storage + 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB + 4 GB RAM variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 respectively cost Rs. 7,999, Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999. The handset will be exclusively available for buying through Amazon India from March 20. It will be also available through Mi.com, Mi Store app, Mi Home stores and all the other partnered offline stores.

Redmi 5 buyers can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 on Reliance Jio along with 100 GB of data. SBI credit card owners can avail an additional cashback of 5 percent. Also, Redmi 5 buyers will be provided a massive discount of 90 percent on Kindle ebooks.

What do you think about the specifications and pricing of the Xiaomi Redmi 5? Share us your views by posting your comments below