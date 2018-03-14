Huami Has An Announcement Today, May Be Related To Mi Band 3

Huami Technology is the company behind Amazfit smartwatches and fitness trackers. For those who don’t know, it is also the manufacturer of Xiaomi’s Mi Band series.

Earlier today, the manufacturer took to its official Weibo account to disclose that it has a major announcement tonight at 9:22 PM (local time). That’s less than 4 hours as at the time of writing.

There have been lots of guesses as to what the announcement is about but the most common is that it is related to the Mi Band 3. We do not think it is the launch of the fitness band itself but a reveal of the launch date. There is also a possibility it may be a different thing entirely.

The Mi Band 2 is overdue for a successor already. Last month an alleged successor was seen getting its Bluetooth certification. The band has Bluetooth 4.2 LE and model number XMSH05HM. So far, that is all we know for now.

