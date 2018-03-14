Sony Xperia XZ2 & X2 Compact Officially Launched in Hong Kong

Japanese electronic/smartphone maker Sony has officially launched the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZ Compact in Hong Kong. The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018. Both smartphones are the Japanese tech company’s first foray into the terrain of the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio. The models also fall among the first models that would pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 utilises a glass body both on the display segment and at the rear. The device sports a 5.7-inch display and also comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The XZ2 Compact, on the other hand, features a 5.0-inch HDR display with a resolution of 2160×1080pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The device also adorns a polycarbonate body which isn’t flashy but still is attractive.

Both models come with the FHD+ screen resolution but the compact has a higher PPI due to its smaller size. At the rear, both smartphones pack a fingerprint sensor located just underneath the rear camera. The XZ2’s rear fingerprint sensor is pushed down to the middle of the fuselage in a bid to make it easily accessible. Both models come with dual SIM, dual Standby features. On the Xperia XZ2, the SIM tray is located at the upper edge of the device, unlike the XZ2 Compact where it is located on the side.That aside, they both have NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, and USB 3.1 Type-C ports. There is no audio jack on either phone but they come with front-facing stereo speakers. Sony has promised to ship both phones with a Y-shaped USB-C adapter that allows you charge and use a 3.5mm connector at the same time.

Furthermore, the XZ2 packs a 3180mAh battery with support for wireless charging while the XZ2 Compact comes with a 2870mAh battery without wireless charging support. Both smartphones come with single cameras with the XZ2 having the high configuration. The Xperia XZ2 will be available in Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, and Ash Pink while the XZ2 Compact will come in Black, Coral Pink, and Moss Green. As for the prices, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is priced at 4,998 Hong Kong dollars (about 4,000 Yuan, $633) and will officially go on sale on March 23. On the other hand, the Xperia XZ2 Hong Kong version is priced at 6,198 Hong Kong dollars (about 5,000 Yuan, $791). Presale commenced on March 13 and sales will start on March 23.