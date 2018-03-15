Xiaomi Redmi 5A Gets Lake Blue Color Variant In India

Xiaomi has today introduced a new color variant for its Redmi 5A smartphone in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now launched the Lake Blue color model of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A.

This marks the introduction of the fourth color model in India. Last month, the company had introduced Rose Gold color model of Redmi 5A. The phone was initially launched in India in two colors — Dark Grey and Gold. This new Lake Blue colored model went on sale in India today through online retailer Flipkart and the company’s official online store.

The phone features a 5-inch HD display with 720 x 1280 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 425 chipset that features a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor. It is the same chipset that powers Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4A, Motorola Moto E4, ASUS ZenFone 4 Max, among others.

The device comes in two models based on the memory configuration — 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB of onboard storage. The phone features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. The 5-element rear lens comes equipped with features like LED flash, HDR, Panorama, phase detection auto-focus and Beauty Filter.

While the China model features a hybrid dual-SIM slot, the Indian variant comes with a dedicated microSD card along with dual-SIM slots. At the time of launch, the company said that considering the warm weather conditions in India, they have included dual pyrolytic graphite sheets inside the Redmi 5A that can reduce its temperature by at least 1-degree Celsius.

The phone runs on MIUI 9, which is based on Android Nougat operating system. The device is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to the company offers 8 days of standby time, 21 hours of music playback and 7 hours of video playback.

As an introductory offer, Xiaomi was selling the 2GB RAM model of the Redmi 5A at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 for the first 5 million units. Recently, the company announced that the phone will now be available at its original pricing of Rs. 5,999, indicating that it has hit the 5 million mark within just 3 months of its launch in India.