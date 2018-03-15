Get A New Xiaomi Phone For Less Using The Mi Exchange Program

Following its announcement of the Redmi 5 in India yesterday, Xiaomi has today, announced the Mi Exchange program. This allows phone owners purchase a new Xiaomi phone for less by exchanging their current phone for a coupon.

To use the Mi Exchange program, there are four steps you need to go through.

First, head to the exchange site and evaluate your old device. At the moment you can exchange phones from the following brands – Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, HTC, Motorola, Micromax, Gionee, OPPO, ASUS, Lenovo, OnePlus, Huawei, Vivo, LeTv, and Google (Nexus and Pixel).

After selecting your phone’s brand and model, you get an estimated price (I got INR 10,550 (~$162) for my OnePlus 3T). Your phone’s IMEI number is required before you get the exchange coupon which will be sent to your Mi account.

Head to the online store (Mi.com) and place an order for a new phone. Use the coupon provided at checkout. If the new phone you want costs more than the coupon value, the balance will be paid based on the payment method you choose. However, if the coupon has a higher value than that of the new phone, you do not get a refund or cashback.

On the day the new phone is delivered, you have to hand over your old phone to the delivery personnel. He/she will ensure that your device is in good working condition and isn’t damaged in any way. The IMEI number will also be confirmed.

There is more info on the site if you are interested in using the program and we advise you read all the terms and conditions guiding the Mi Exchange program.