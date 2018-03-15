Huami’s Big Announcement Is A Sports Mode Update For The Amazfit Watch 2

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yesterday, Huami Technology posted on Weibo that it had a big announcement later at night. Since the company is behind the Xiaomi Mi Band series, we thought it was related to the Mi Band 3. Turns out it is an update for its own Amazfit Watch 2.

In the Weibo post for the announcement, Huami says it is pushing out a big update tomorrow (today). The post also includes a photo that shows a soccer ball and a tennis racket. You may be wondering what that means. We’ll explain.

When the watch was launched last year, it was revealed that it could track activities from up to 10 different sport modes. Huami also added that it would add three new sport modes in future. The sport modes are golf, soccer, and tennis.

So it appears the update coming today will bring the ability to track your activity when playing tennis and soccer. Golf mode may come later or might have been cancelled.

The 2nd gen Amazfit watch comes in two versions – the Amazfit Sports Smartwatch 2 and Amazfit Sports Smartwatch Watch 2S. They are priced at ¥999 (~$158) and ¥1499 (~$237) respectively. The update should arrive on both versions.

Do you own the Amazfit Watch 2? If you have received the update, do let us know in the comment box.

