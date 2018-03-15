Nokia 9 Concept Renders Show its Marvelous Notched Design

HMD Global is reportedly working on Nokia 9 smartphone. The Nokia 8 Sirocco that was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech expo at the end of February features an impressive full screen design. Since the Nokia 9 is expected to arrive as a premium flagship phone, it is pegged to arrive as a better-looking device than the Nokia 8 Sirocco that sports a dual edge curved display. The concept renders of the Nokia 9 suggests that the handset may arrive with a notch enabled display.

As it can be seen in the new renders, the Nokia 9 concept model sitting on the left side sports a notched screen. Instead of dual edge curved display, the handset has super-slim side bezels. The bottom bezel that is slightly thick features the Nokia branding.

The rear view of the concept model has not been revealed. Leaked information has revealed that the upcoming Nokia 9 premium flagship will be flanked with penta-lens camera setup on its rear. It is also speculated to be feature an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Nokia 9 flagship could be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Read More: Nokia 7 Plus Could Soon Launch In India, Expected To Be Priced At Rs. 23,000

Recent reports have revealed that the Finnish company will be launching the cheaper Nokia 8 Pro flagship phone in August. The Nokia 9 is speculated to get official after the Nokia 8 Pro. It is likely to launch in September or later.

What do you think about the notched design of the Nokia 9 concept model? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

(source|via)