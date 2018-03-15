Asus Zenfone 4 Pro Receives Android 8.0 Oreo Update

Asus has been working on updates its devices to the Android Oreo version and the latest smartphone from the company to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update is the Asus Zenfone 4 Pro.

The company has now started rolling out the Android Oreo update for the Zenfone 4 Pro as a firmware-over-the-air update (FOTA). The update is currently being rolled out in phases.

While the update has already started rolling out, it could take a couple of weeks to reach all the users of the Zenfone 4 Pro globally, said the company in its announcement. The update availability will be notified by a push notification. However, users can also manually check its arrival by going to Settings > About > System update.

This new Android Oreo update comes with software version V15.0410.1802.34 and apart from Android Oreo’s new features, it includes improvement in power consumption, new ‘long screenshot’ function, better user interface, and more.

The Android Oreo update brings Background limits, Autofill, Smart text selection, and Picture-in-Picture mode. The new update also comes with Android Instant App support and fully redesigned emoji set, adaptive icons, and easier installation for unknown apps, among others.

Asus Zenfone 4 Pro was launched in August last year with Android Nougat out-of-the-box. It features 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 1080 x 1920 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM.

The phone comes in two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB and supports microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity. It features a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device is fuelled by a 3600mAh battery.

Read More: The ASUS Zenfone 5Z Is The New Flagship Killer But The Zenfone 5 Is Awesome Too

Earlier, Asus had said that all the models under the Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 series will be updated to the Android Oreo by the second half of this year. However, there are many models left to receive the Android Oreo update and it seems difficult for the company to keep its promise.

(Source)