Small Silent AI Camera Gets Listed On Xiaomi’s Crowdfunding Platform, Priced At 349 Yuan

Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform has listed a new device — a Small Silent AI Camera, which is priced at 349 Yuan, which roughly converts to $55. The highlight of the camera is that it comes with support for gestures and expression recognition.

The device comes with magnetic base, allowing users to place the camera on any metal surface. It also comes with free angle adjustments which can be used to turn glass, walls, and even trees into camera stand.

Due to the presence of gesture recognition, the camera convenient way for users to capture images and operate the camera in a hands-free mode.

As of the hardware configuration, the device comes with a 13-megapixel Samsung BSI camera sensor that supports phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) with a focusing speed of just 0.3 seconds and f/2.2 aperture.

The Small AI Camera is powered by a Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and has an 8GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the storage capacity.

Further, the camera comes with built-in smart features based on artificial intelligence technology, including smart beauty function which detected key point on the face and automatically completes a series of beauty effects.

The images captured using this new Small AI Camera from Xiaomi can be previewed and downloaded through a mobile application. The camera can also be used to capture short-duration videos. All the images and videos can be shared on several social platforms.

The device, which measures 47mm x 47mm x 27mm and weighs about 65 grams, is powered by a 910mAh battery. The product has already hit the target for its fundraising. Priced at 349 Yuan (approximately $55), the Small Silent AI Camera is expected to start shipping from 15th April.

