Huawei Nova 3e Appears in Fresh Video; Hands-On Photos Confirms Kirin 659 Chipset

The upcoming Huawei P20 Lite will be selling as Nova 3e in certain markets like the Europe. The Chinese manufacturer has already confirmed that it will be launching the Nova 3e smartphone on March 20. A fresh video of the handset has appeared recently to reveal its design.

As it can be seen in the new video, the Huawei Nova 3e sports a 19:9 aspect ratio notch enabled display. The voice over in the video says that it looks like a copy of iPhone X. The black colored Nova 3e has a vertical dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on its rear. The back panel of the phone seems to be made out of glass.

The voice over also revealed that the Nova 3e will be coming with features like 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, 3,000mAh battery, dual-SIM support, USB-C port, Face Unlock and 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. It is speculated it could be driven by Kirin 659 chipset. The pricing mentioned under the text “Guess the Price, Win it Now!” is AED 1200 which is around $326.

Following are the images that seems to have appeared from another source in China:

In the above image, the model number of the Nova 3e is mentioned as ANE-AL00 and it is running on EMU 8.0 skinned Android 8.0 Oreo. The leaked photo confirms that the handset will be fueled by Kirin 659 chipset. Out of the 64 GB storage, the handset will provide users with a usable space of 51 GB. Lastly, the leaked image also reveals that the display of the Nova 3e carries support for FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Previous leaks have revealed that the dual camera setup of the Nova 3e will include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Also, it will be housing a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Recent reports have also revealed that the handset would be arriving in colors like Black, Blue and Pink-Gold.

