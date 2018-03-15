Huawei P20 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details

Multiple leaks have revealed the specs, features and images of the upcoming Huawei P20 series. Yesterday, a Huawei handset labelled as Huawei EML-L29 had appeared on Geekbench. EML refers EMILY, the codename of Huawei P20. Hence, it is speculated that it could be the first appearance of the Huawei P20 smartphone on the benchmarking site.

Compared to Huawei P20 Pro, the P20 will be arriving as a lighter device. Some of the key differences could be that the P20 Pro would be coming with triple rear cameras, OLED display and larger battery of 4,000mAh capacity, whereas the Huawei P20 could be a less powerful device featuring dual rear cameras, LCD display and 3,320mAh battery.

The Geekbench listing of the alleged P20 smartphone suggests that it may arrive with lesser RAM than the P20 Pro model. This seems possible since the Mate 10 came with 4 GB of RAM whereas the advanced Mate 10 Pro was available 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options.

On Geekbench, the Huawei P20 has been spotted with 4 GB of RAM. The device is powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 1.8 GHz. It could be the Kirin 970 chipset that comes with a dedicated NPU unit. It is running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS. In single-core and multi-core tests on the benchmarking site, the Huawei P20 has respectively scored 1878 and 6699.

Like the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the Huawei P20 may arrive only in 4 GB RAM whereas the P20 Pro may come in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM models. The leaked renders of the P20 have revealed that it will be coming with an FHD+ LCD display that will be offering an aspect ratio of 19:9. The exact size of the display is not known. It is expected to arrive in color options like Black, Blue and Pink-Gold. Well-known tipster Roland Quandt had recently revealed that it would be arriving in Europe with a price tag of 679 euros (~$840) whereas the advanced P20 Pro may cost 899 euros (~$1,115). The official unveiling of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro is scheduled to happen on March 27.

