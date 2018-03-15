Buy LEAGOO KIICAA MIX Smartphone At Discounted Price On Sunsky

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Leagoo KIICAA MIX Android 4G smartphone was released in August, last year. The phone offered 3GB of RAM and a hearty 32GB of onboard storage. As expected, this power-packed smartphone didn’t come cheap.

But much to the relief of smartphone lovers who have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the KIICAA MIX smartphone without spending a fortune, Sunsky is offering massive discounts on the phone’s original asking price. Let’s check out the details.

It’s worth noting that the discount is on bulk orders wherein you can buy up to 10 cases (each case comprises 20 units). While you need to shell out $93.02 to buy a single unit of the KIICAA MIX smartphone, you can buy 2 pieces for just $92.11.

The site is giving buyers an opportunity to save a considerable amount of money by going for 1/4 case, 1/2 case, 1 case, 4 cases, and even 10 cases wherein you just pay $87.55 per unit. As far as the specification is concerned, you can choose from other options including a gold-tinted 2GB RAM/16GB ROM version and a 2GB RAM/16GB ROM, black color version of the KIICAA MIX smartphone.



In terms of specs, the KIICAA MIX sports a 5.5 inches IPS FHD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It features a 13+2 megapixels dual camera set up at the back and a 13-megapixel front shooter.

The KIICAA MIX packs a powerful MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor, under the hood. Furthermore, it has an ARM Mali-T860 MP2, 650 MHz GPU and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the full specification and take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end.