Vivo V9 Full Specifications Appear on Official Site Ahead of March 23 Launch

The upcoming Vivo V9 will be announced first in Thailand on March 22. A previous report had claimed that Vivo India would be launching the Vivo V9 smartphone on March 27, but the Indian wing of Vivo confirmed yesterday that the handset will be landing in India on March 23. Fresh information suggests that the Chinese manufacturer has reportedly rescheduled the launch of V9 for India to align it with its Thailand launch. In the previous month, the Chinese manufacturer had launched its own online store in India. The forthcoming V9 is now listed on Vivo India’s online store with its entire specifications and images.

The Vivo V9 is listed with an interesting pricing of Rs. 1 crore (10 million). It is just a placeholder as recent leaks have claimed that it could be priced around Rs. 25,000 (~$385) in India. According to Vivo V9’s official listing, the handset will be arriving in colors like Pearl Black and Gold. It measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.

The Vivo V9 features a massive display 6.3 inches that support FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It will be offering an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is fueled by Snapdragon 626 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 64 GB. For more storage, the handset features a dedicated slot for microSD card.

The rear side of the phone is fitted with vertical dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front side of the phone features a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It will be equipped with AI Face Beauty for snapping enhanced selfie shots. All the camera sensors come with f/2.0 aperture. The handset will come loaded with FunTouch OS 4.0 that is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and com with features SmartSplit 3.0 for easy multi-tasking and AR stickers.

The Vivo V9 is powered by 3,260mAh battery. The connectivity features available on the V9 include 3G, 4G VoLTE, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 microUSB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack and USB OTG. The back panel of the phone is fitted with a fingerprint reader. For added security, the smartphone will be also equipped with Face Access facial recognition feature.

