Vivo X21 Seen On Geekbench With Snapdragon 660 Processor

With no new Qualcomm chipset in the mid-range category more powerful than the Snapdragon 660 at the moment, Chinese manufacturers like Vivo and OPPO have no choice than to fall back to the same chip used in their last flagships.

The Vivo X21 which has been rumored to come with a Snapdragon 670 processor has appeared on Geekbench sporting a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Notwithstanding, we won’t rule out the possibility of a new processor when the phone launches on Monday, March 19. The phone is said to come in multiple variants and the one seen on Geekbench is the variant with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X21UD A was benchmarked early today. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the Snapdragon 660 and 6GB of RAM driving power under the hood.

Even though the processor is the same as last year’s, the RAM has been bumped up from 4GB and the fingerprint scanner is now underneath the display. It also runs Android 8.1 Oreo, the latest version of Android. These are significant changes no matter how you look at it.

With respect to benchmark scores, the Vivo X21 UD scored 1608 points in the single-core test and 5852 points in the multi-core test.

We are still keeping our fingers crossed on a Snapdragon 670 variant but at least we are sure a SD660 model will also launch alongside it if at all.

