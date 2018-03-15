Buy Xiaomi Mi Home Wiha Refinement Screwdriver Set For Just $24.99 On LightInTheBox

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the highly useful Wiha refinement screwdriver set without spending a lot of money, we have good news for you. LightInTheBox is currently offering a considerable discount on the original asking price of the daily use screwdriver kit. Let’s check out the details.

LightInTheBox is giving 36% off on Xiaomi Mi Home Wiha Refinement Screwdriver Set, which normally sells for $38.45 on the Beijing-based online retail company’s website. With the aforesaid discount, you can now buy this item by shelling out only $24.99.

The Refinement Screwdriver Set comprises an aluminum alloy shell, 24 Wiha precision batch head, magnetic whisker storage and an aluminum handle. Moreover, the set is made by the Germany-based manufacturer of hand tools, Wiha.

The Xiaomi Mijia Wiha repair screwdriver includes 9 species for various devices such as unmanned aerial vehicles, mobile phones, computers, radios, cameras, quartz watches and a slew of other conventional small household appliances. In other words, it is designed to meet the needs of your daily repair.

