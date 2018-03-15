Check Out March Mega Sale Gift Rain On GeekBuying; Here’s How To Win

GeekBuying is giving smartphone lovers an opportunity to win the Elephone U Pro smartphone as part of its Gift Rain promo. Aside from getting a lucky chance to win the power-packed phone, you can get a slew of other hot prizes for free as well.

Elephone U Pro

The blue color version of the Elephone U Pro smartphone which normally sells for $534.99 on GeekBuying is currently up for grabs for just $458.99. This is a significant 14% reduction in the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant of the phone.



Likewise, the site is 15% off on the black-tinted U Pro smartphone, which offers 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, and bears a slashed price tag of $458.99. Similarly, there’s 13% off on 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant of the handset as well. As a result, this iteration of the U Pro smartphone will be available for just $393.99 until the promo comes to an end.

More Prizes

There’s no dearth of awe-inspiring prizes that you can win on GeekBuying. For instance, you can get a massive 53% off on the original $63.99 selling price of the black and silver color versions of the NO.1 F6 Smartwatch.

Although this sports smartwatch normally carries a price sticker of $ 63.99, you can now get your hands on it by shelling out just $29.99. But it’s worth noting that the promo is on the verge of wrapping up.

How To Play

In order to get 5 chances to win these gifts, all you need to do is log in to your GeekBuying account. As soon as Gift Rain kicks off, you will see icons jumping on the screen. You need to click on the icons to find a winning icon.

It is imperative for you to bear in mind that each Gift Rain is scheduled to start at a specific time and it will end after 5 minutes. To ensure you do not end up missing this opportunity, you can log in on March 14th-25th at 06:00, 09:00, 12:00, 19:00 (UTC time).

The gifts you win will be shifted to your Geekbuying Account. You can earn three additional chances to win by sharing Gift Rain on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

You can head straight to this link in order to buy the Elephone U Pro at a discount price and check out rest of the amazing prizes.

March Mega Sale

In addition to giving tons of coupon codes, GeekBuying is doling out lucky draws and has reduced prices as low as $0.11 for select items as part of its March Mega Sale promo. As if that weren’t enough, you can also get an extra $50 discount.



How To Win

To qualify, you need to order something from the site during March 14th 10:00 – April 2nd 10:00(UTC+8). You can enter your order number from March 26th 10:00 to April 3rd 10:00(UTC+8), and click on “Start.”

GeekBuying will send winners all the details via email. Buyers can enter to win up to five times. Discount coupons along with directions to use will be sent to your Geekbuying account.

It’s worth noting that the items have to be redeemed before April 15th. You can visit this link to win.