Huawei Nova 2 Lite Goes Official With 5.99-Inch Display And Snapdragon 430 Processor

Huawei has today launched its new smartphone under Nova series in the Philippines. Dubbed as the Huawei Nova 2 Lite, the phone is available for pre-order at a price of P9,990, which roughly converts to $192.

From the looks of the phone, its design seems to have been inspired by the Honor 9 Lite. The phone comes with an all-glass body and will be available in three color options — Matte Black, Blue, and Gold.

The Huawei Nova 2 Lite features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and not the company’s own Kirin processor.

The device packs 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

There’s a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone runs on the company’s latest EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android Oreo operating system. While there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, the device also comes with a Face Unlock feature.

Connectivity options on the Nova 2 Lite include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro USB port. The phone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery, which should be enough to last for a day on single charge.

Currently, there is no information available about the global availability of the Huawei Nova 2 Lite. There’s a possibility that the company could launch this device under Honor brand in India to compete against Xiaomi which has been dominating the market.

Huawei is currently gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone series on 27th March in Paris, France. The company will be launching the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and Pro 20 Lite. Recently, the phone’s press renders surfaced online, showcasing the phone’s design.