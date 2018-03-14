Meizu E3 Pricing, Specs Leaked Ahead of March 21 Launch

Meizu will be launching the Meizu E3 mid-range phone on March 21 in Beijing, China. The entire specifications of the smartphone have been revealed through its TENAA listing. Recent reports have suggested that it will be arriving as Redmi Note 5 killer phone in China since it will be packed with similar specs. Today, the rumor mill has revealed the pricing and specs of the Meizu E3 phone.

Leaked information that surfaced in the previous month had claimed that the Meizu E3 would be arriving in the market with a starting price of 1,799 Yuan. New information that has emerged today states that the Meizu E3 variant that comprises of 32 GB of inbuilt storage and 4 GB of RAM will be carrying a price tag of 1,499 Yuan (~$233). It also states that there will be another model featuring 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. It will be priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$316). However, the report does not contain any information on whether there will be 64 GB storage model for Meizu E3.

According to the TENAA listing of the Meizu E3, it features 5.99-inch display that will produce Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It will be offering an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Meizu E3 will arrive with a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The back panel of the features a dual camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor.

One of these sensors could be the Sony IMX363, claims the new report. It is the very same camera sensor that is available on the ASUS ZenFone 5 and 5Z smartphones that were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 event in the previous month. Also, it is the same camera sensor that is expected to be available on the Mi MIX 2S that is launching on March 27. Today’s report also states that the Meizu E3 will be driven by Snapdragon 636, the SoC that is found under the hood of the Redmi Note 5. Its 3,300mAh battery is rumored to be arrive with support for 20W fast charging.

One of the unique features of the Meizu E3 is that it will be fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint reader like the Meizu 6S that was launched earlier in this year. A recent report had revealed that the Meizu E3 will be available in color choices like Black, Blue and Gold.

Do you think that the Meizu E3 will turn out to be a better phone than the Redmi Note 5 that is launching on March 16? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

