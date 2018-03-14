Nubia V18 Debuting on March 22 with 6-inch Full Screen Design, Long Battery Life

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi MIX 2S on March 27 and Huawei will be also announcing the P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite smartphones on the same day. In this week, Xiaomi will be debuting the Redmi Note 5 while rival phones like Lenovo S5 and Meizu E3 will be respectively unveiled on March 20 and 21. The Vivo X21 and Vivo V9 smartphones are respectively launching on March 21 and March 27. Oppo has also confirmed that the Oppo F7 will be announced on March 25 and the aggressive marketing of the OPPO R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition suggests that these phones will be also launched this month. Today, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has also confirmed that it will be announcing a new budget-friendly Nubia V18 on March 22.

The below shown press invite confirms the launch date of March 22 for Nubia V18. However, nothing much is known on the specifications and features of the phone. The text mentioned on the launch teaser states that it will be full screen design phone that will be arriving with 6-inch display.

The handset will be also delivering a long battery life which indicates that it may come packed with a behemoth battery. Also, it will be priced at 1,000 Yuan (~$158).

It is unlikely to be the gaming-centric phone that Nubia is rumored to launch. The Chinese manufacturer has recently launched the Nubia N3 mid-range phone. It includes a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and is fueled by Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 5,000mAh battery. The N3 has a native storage of 64 GB, a selfie camera of 16-megapixel and it also includes dual rear cameras.

As far as Nubia V18 is concerned, the rumor mill may reveal some key information on it before its launch