Honor 7X Gets Face Unlock Feature Through OTA Update

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has officially announced that it is now rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update for its Honor 7X smartphone that brings the face unlock feature.

With this, the Honor 7X has become the third smartphone from the China-based company to get Face Unlock update. Earlier, the Honor View10 and Honor 9 Lite have received this face unlock feature.

While the update has been rolled out, it will be completed by mid-March, said the company in a statement. P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said that ‘Face Unlock’ intelligent feature is usually available in flagship-level smartphones but Honor has introduced this feature in the coveted Honor 7X.

The Honor 7X was launched in India in December last year and is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB version.

The phone features a 5.93-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

It packs 4GB RAM and comes in two storage options — 32GB and 64GB. There’s a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB. The phone runs on EMUI 5.1, which is based on Android Nougat operating system.

Connectivity options on the Dual SIM device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. The phone is fuelled by a 3,340mAh battery.

Last month, the company also started selling Red Edition of the Honor 7X in India, which packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Huawei 7X Red Edition is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India. While the phone was launched as online-only in India, it is now available through offline channels in India.