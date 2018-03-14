Buy Ulefone Power 3 Smartphone For Only $219.99 On Banggood



The Ulefone Power 3 Android 4G smartphone was launched on December 11, last year. As expected, the phone’s awe-inspiring specs and features propelled it straight to skyrocketing popularity among smartphone lovers.

On the downside, the Power 3 smartphone came bearing a relatively steep price tag, making it quite hard for some buyers to get their hands on the coveted smartphone. But that’s about to change.

Banggood is giving the cost-conscious buyers who have restlessly been waiting to buy the Ulefone Power 3 smartphone, an opportunity to save a considerable amount of money. The site is currently offering a 27% off on the handset’s original asking price of $299.99.

In other words, you can now buy the Power 3 smartphone by shelling out only $219.99 for a limited period of time. The discount is valid for the golden and black color versions of the smartphone.



The Ulefone Power 3 smartphone sports a mammoth 6.0 inches IPS, FHD+, In-cell display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It features a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for added protection.

The phone offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It packs a powerful MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) processor, coupled with an ARM Mali-G71 MP2 700MHz GPU, under the hood.

It sports a 16 megapixels+5 megapixels dual camera setup at the back and a 13 megapixel+5 megapixels front shooters for selfies. The device is crammed with a slew of other amazing features such as a portable hotspot, tethering, wallpapers, calendar, calculator, clock and messaging, just to name a few.

The promotion sale kicked off on March 12 and is slated to end on March 19. Moreover, it is worth noting that there were only 60 pieces left at the time of writing.

In order to get the discount, you just need visit this link before the promo comes to an end. Apart from saving $80, you also earn 219 Banggood points.