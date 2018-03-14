Redmi Note 5 Appears in Real Skin in Multiple Images Ahead of Launch; Pricing Also Tipped

The Redmi Note 5 is launching on the coming Friday in China and the company is busy building hype around its arrival. The entire specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi phablet have appeared through its TENAA listing. Moreover, since it is said to arrive as rebranded version of Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in India in the previous month. Several photos of the Redmi Note 5 have surfaced today from China to reveal its design.

As it can be seen in the the new images, the Redmi Note 5 features a full metallic chassis and its sports the trendy full screen design. The front-facing camera accompanied by its selfie flash can be seen sitting at its top bezel. The backside of the phone is flanked with a fingerprint scanner and a protruding dual camera setup at the top-left corner.

The edges of the rear panel are slightly curved. Its top and bottom portions are flanked with antenna bands. The bottom edge of the phone includes a 3.5mm audio jack, a microUSB slot and an external speaker grille.

The TENAA listing of the Redmi Note 5 has revealed that it is equipped with a 5.99-inch FHD+ resolution display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 636 chipset will be powering the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM models of Redmi Note 5. These models will feature 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

The Indian Redmi Note 5 Pro has 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera module on its back. It is speculated that the Note 5 for China may arrive with a different set of dual rear cameras. The Note 5 will be arriving with a frontal camera 20-megapixel that will be assisted by a dedicated flash. It will receive power from 3,900mAh battery.

It could be the first Xiaomi phone to come loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo. Also, Xiaomi President Lin Bin has recently confirmed that the handset will be arriving with full screen gestures function out-of-the-box.

In India, the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants of the Redmi Note 5 Pro are respectively priced at Rs. 13,999 (~$215) and Rs. 16,999 (~$261). It is speculated that these models will be arriving with cheaper pricing in China. These models could be arriving in the home market with respectively 1,299 Yuan (~$205) and 1,499 Yuan (~$237).

(via)