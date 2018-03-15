Xiaomi Mi 7 Also Coming With Wireless Charging Like The Mi Mix 2S, Details Leaked

Within the first half of this year 2018, Xiaomi is expected to release two Snapdragon 845-powered flagship models, one of which is the Mi Mix 2S. The launch date for the Mi Mix 2s has already been announced to be March 27. Also, the Chinese tech giant is expected to launch the Mi 7 but the launch date is yet to be announced. A new detail of the Mi 7 has now appeared, showing the device will come with wireless charging.

The detail appeared in a leaked ESB document and reaffirms an earlier rumour that the Mi 7 will support wireless charging. The earlier rumour revealed that the Mi 7 will support 7.5W wireless charging that is also available on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is listed along with the Mi Mix 2S among the 2018 Android models that would feature wireless charging technology. Xiaomi has already confirmed the presence of wireless charging onboard the Mix 2s via a recent teaser. The Mi 7 is also expected to feature a 6-inch OLED display supplied by Samsung. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chip paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. Xiaomi will also feature an on-screen fingerprint technology supplied by Synaptics. The Mi flagship will pack a dual camera setup which is likely aligned vertically and also feature artificial intelligence. A recent rumour also tips the Mi 7 as coming in June.

