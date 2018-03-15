Huawei P20 Lite Already On Sale In Italy For €369, P20 Listed Too & Expected To Ship March 22

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei is not supposed to take the wraps off the P20 series until March 27 but one of the three phones is already on sale. If you live in Italy, you can walk into a Mediaworld or Euronics store and purchase the Huawei P20 Lite. No jokes!

According to an Italian blog HDBLOG.it, the Huawei P20 Lite is available for purchase for €369 (~$455). That is pricey based on the specs but similar to what it is going for in Poland (1,599 Zloty/~$468). Though the Polish store will include a free Huawei Smart Scale as a gift when it starts shipping on March 26. Another Italian store Monclick.it has the Huawei P20 Lite listed for much less at €327.50 and will begin shipping tomorrow.

The Huawei P20 Lite comes in a white box. It has a 5.84” 2280 x 1080 display with 2.5D glass on top. There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Kirin 659 processor under the hood.

Rear cameras are 16MP + 2MP dual sensors arranged vertically while a 16MP sits within the notch in front. It runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, has Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a USB-C port and a 3000mAh battery. It also has a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only). The Huawei P20 Lite comes with a charger, a pair of wired in-ear earphones, and a USB-C cable.

The P20 Lite isn’t the only phone already listed in Italy, the flagship Huawei P20 is also listed on eprice.it. The store lists the phone as having a 5.8” display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, an octa-ocre processor, and running Android 8.0.

It has the Blue Huawei P20 listed for €673.99 but isn’t in stock. The black Huawei P20 is in stock for €765 and will ship on March 22.

The store also has the Huawei P20 Lite in pink for €423 and in black for €326.65. It is also listed in gold and blue for €366 but both variants are out of stock. eprice.it will start shipping the P20 Lite on March 23.

