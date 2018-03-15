Motorola Moto X4 Gets Android 8.1 Oreo Update

Motorola’s Moto X4 Android One version was recently reported to start receiving the latest Android Oreo update via over-the-air (OTA) push in the US. That update is about now rolling out to users of the Moto X4 Android One edition, according to a Reddit post.

Earlier, the Lenovo-owned company had promised to roll out the Android Oreo for the Moto X4 Android One edition by the end of this year. Guess users won’t have to wait for too long. Already, some users have started getting the update on their phones with the firmware number OPW28.46-3. The update also comes with the March 1 security patch. As would be recalled, the Moto X4 comes in an Android One version as well as a standard version. The standard version may likely get the update to Android 8.1 soon.

The Moto X4 Android One edition was unveiled for Google’s Project Fi in the US at $399. Notably, it is the first non-Google phone to join Project-Fi network, which was previously exclusive to the Pixel and Nexus devices. At the time of the launch, the company promised that the Moto X4 Android One edition will be “among the first to receive the Android P update.”

Specs wise, the device features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection. The X4 is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the back, featuring a 12-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens. There is a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The phone also comes with an IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistant. It runs Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box and also supports Amazon’s personal assistant Alexa. The phone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Android Oreo brings onboard some improved features and a few minor performance tweaks.

