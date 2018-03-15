Mediatek Launches Helio P60 At An Event In Beijing

Mediatek announced the Helio P60 premium mid-range platform at MWC 2018. Now, the chipmaker has officially launched the processor in China at an official event in the Beijing 798 Art Zone. The company showcased the key features of its new chipset at the event including its AI capabilities.

One of the interesting aspects of the new Helio P60 is that it’s using a 12nm manufacturing node from TSMC. This is the first smartphone chipset on this node and features better efficiency than the 14nm process used by major mid-range chipsets including the Snapdragon 660. MTK has reportedly said that it will continue using 12nm node for all its premium chipsets until it makes the jump to 7nm in 2019.

The GM of Mediatek’s Wireless Communication Division went on to explain that the new chipset is all about efficiency. As compared to the previous generation Helio P30, the P60 reduces power consumption during heavy usage by up to 25%. Overall, the new chip boasts of a solid 12% dip in power consumption. This is important since the P60 is going to be one of the high-end offerings from the company this year, which means it’ll end up in upper mid-range devices who quite often have to deal with high performance games and apps.

The SoC is made up of four high-performance Cortex A73 cores and four power efficient Cortex A53 cores, both clocked up to 2GHz. It features a triple-core ISP and a dual-core APU (short for AI Processing Unit) making sure that it can handle modern features requiring AI, AR, and VR with ease. Some of the key highlights of the chip include its advanced facial recognition capabilities and its support for both single and dual camera bokeh.

After a failed strategy last year, Mediatek is hoping to bounce back this year with the Helio P60. The OPPO R15 is expected to feature this new chipset and multiple smartphone companies, including Meizu and Xiaomi are said to have plans to use P60 in their premium mid-rangers this year.

With the Helio P60 expected to perform quite similar to the powerful SD660, would you buy a smartphone powered by this new chip?

