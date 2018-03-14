blackview promotion

Xiaomi, OPPO, & Meizu To Adopt Helio P60 This Year

MediaTek went official with its latest Helio P60 powerful mid-range chipset at MWC 2018. The company did not reveal the models that would feature the chipset but a recent report has revealed that three major Chinese smartphone makers OPPO, Xiaomi and Meizu have finalized talks with MediaTek to feature the chip on their smartphones. MediaTek Helio P60

According to the details, a MediaTek Helio P60 chip will be used on the OPPO R15 which is expected to launch this March. Meizu E3 is another model expected to feature a MediaTek Helio P60 chip. While the Xiaomi smartphone that would utilize the mid-range chipset is still unknown. An earlier rumour had tipped the OPPO R15 to come with a Snapdragon 660 chip on one version and an Helio P60-powered version as well. The Meizu E3’s specs also leaked recently showing the presence of a P60 SoC onboard.

Helio P60 specs

The MediaTek Helio P60 is built on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process which offers 15% reduction in power consumption over 14nm chips. The octa-core chip clocked at 2.0GHz uses the big.LITTLE architecture. That is 4 x Cortex A53 cores and 4 x Cortex-A73 cores. It also boasts of a new Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clocked at 800MHz which Mediatek claims offers a 70% boost in game performance over previous generation P-series. Like other chip manufacturers, MediaTek has also included a dedicated processing unit called NeuroPilot that handles AI-related tasks on the device. It is two times more power efficient than using a GPU and has a processing performance of 280GMAC/s. NeuroPilot will handle tasks like deep-learning facial detection, object and scene identification, real-time beautification and AR/MR acceleration. You can scoop more details from our article on the Helio P60’s MWC 2018 unveiling.

