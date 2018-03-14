Xiaomi, OPPO, & Meizu To Adopt Helio P60 This Year

MediaTek went official with its latest Helio P60 powerful mid-range chipset at MWC 2018. The company did not reveal the models that would feature the chipset but a recent report has revealed that three major Chinese smartphone makers OPPO, Xiaomi and Meizu have finalized talks with MediaTek to feature the chip on their smartphones.

According to the details, a MediaTek Helio P60 chip will be used on the OPPO R15 which is expected to launch this March. Meizu E3 is another model expected to feature a MediaTek Helio P60 chip. While the Xiaomi smartphone that would utilize the mid-range chipset is still unknown. An earlier rumour had tipped the OPPO R15 to come with a Snapdragon 660 chip on one version and an Helio P60-powered version as well. The Meizu E3’s specs also leaked recently showing the presence of a P60 SoC onboard.

The MediaTek Helio P60 is built on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process which offers 15% reduction in power consumption over 14nm chips. The octa-core chip clocked at 2.0GHz uses the big.LITTLE architecture. That is 4 x Cortex A53 cores and 4 x Cortex-A73 cores. It also boasts of a new Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clocked at 800MHz which Mediatek claims offers a 70% boost in game performance over previous generation P-series. Like other chip manufacturers, MediaTek has also included a dedicated processing unit called NeuroPilot that handles AI-related tasks on the device. It is two times more power efficient than using a GPU and has a processing performance of 280GMAC/s. NeuroPilot will handle tasks like deep-learning facial detection, object and scene identification, real-time beautification and AR/MR acceleration. You can scoop more details from our article on the Helio P60’s MWC 2018 unveiling.

