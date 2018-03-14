Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5A Launched in Mexico

The Redmi 5 has been officially unveiled in India. However, India isn’t the only country that got a new Xiaomi phone today. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5A, and Redmi Note 5A Prime in Mexico.

Redmi 5 Plus

The Redmi 5 Plus is actually the same phone known as the Redmi Note 5 in India. It has a 5.99” 18:9 display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. The version released in Mexico is the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

There is a 12MP 1.25um camera on the rear and a 5MP front facing camera with selfie light. It has dual SIM slots, a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 5 Plus will sell for MXN4,599 (~$247) and will come with an ultra-slim case. It will be available at Telcel starting next week.

Redmi Note 5A and Redmi Note 5A Prime

The Redmi Note 5A is more of a lower-level mid-range phone. It has a 5.5” HD display covered with Gorilla Glass, a Snapdragon 425 processor, and 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of expandable storage.

A 13MP f/2.2 camera with PDAF sits on its rear and in front is a 5MP f/2.0 camera. There is Bluetooth 4.2, an audio jack, IR sensor, and support for LTE bands 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, and 40. A 3080mAh battery powers it.

The Redmi Note 5A Prime has the same display but a Snapdragon 435 processor. It also comes with a 16MP front camera with flash but the same rear camera. Unlike the Note 5A, the Prime version has a fingerprint scanner mounted on its rear. Battery capacity is the same at 3080mAh.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi 7 May Arrive with Display Notch, 3D Facial Recognition

Xiaomi has put a MXN3,499 (~$188) price tag on the Redmi Note 5A. The Redmi Note 5A Prime will be sold on Amazon Mexico at MXN4298 (~$231) but for an undisclosed limited time buyers will be able to purchase it for MXN2999 (~$161) starting tomorrow. Both phones will be available in Gray and Gold.