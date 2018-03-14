OnePlus 6 Rumored To Support Super-Fast LTE Gigabit Connectivity

OnePlus flagships have never been the best smartphones in terms of internet connectivity. OnePlus 3 and 3T had a slow Cat. 6 LTE modem which could reach a max speed of 300 Mbps, while OnePlus 5 and 5T which are the latest flagship devices supported a Cat. 12 LTE modem with a maximum speed of 600 Mbps. With the competition supporting LTE Gigabit connectivity, OP flagship did not guarantee the fastest network performance, but things might change with the upcoming OnePlus 6.

According to fresh rumors, OnePlus 6 will be equipped with a Cat. 16 LTE modem which will be able to reach a speed of 1000 Mbps (which is equivalent to 1 Gbps, that is why it is called Gigabit LTE). This may be possible thanks to its Snapdragon 845 SoC which will support a Cat. 16 LTE modem: the Snapdragon X20 LTE. According to Qualcomm, this modem can reach a max download speed of 1.2 Gbps and a speed of 150 Mbps in upload. We are still way far from the highest speeds which will be reached by 5G networks (with 5G it will be possible to navigate from 1 to 10 Gbps), but we are talking about super-fast LTE.

RELATED: OnePlus 6 Notch Display Design, Codename Appears in Firmware Files

Actually, Gigabit-LTE connectivity is the fastest one ever implemented on a smartphone, so OnePlus 6 will be in line with other flagships from the market. From what the latest rumors suggest, OnePlus 6 will be equipped with a 6-inch panel which will have a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch like Apple iPhone X. This panel is tipped to have a Full HD+ resolution and the Optic AMOLED technology just like its predecessors. The design may be similar to the one of Oppo R15 which has already leaked several times from unofficial and official sources. OnePlus 6 is also expected to have its own facial recognition technology. The official launch date and the listing price are still totally unknown.

(Source, Via)